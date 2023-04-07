iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

