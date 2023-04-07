United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $520.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

