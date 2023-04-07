Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.05. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

