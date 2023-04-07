American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.89 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

