United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

