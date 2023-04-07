BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 6.82% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFTR opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 Growth index. The fund actively selects small- and mid-cap global growth companies that are considered to be innovators within their respective marketplace. BFTR was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

