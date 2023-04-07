United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,320,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

