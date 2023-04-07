United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.



