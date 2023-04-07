United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $126.67.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.