United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

