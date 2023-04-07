United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $609,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

