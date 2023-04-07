United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

