Regent Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

