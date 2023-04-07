Melissa Baird Sells 20,432 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

