United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

