United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,752 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

