19,037 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.