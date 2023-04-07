United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $868,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XME opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.