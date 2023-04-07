United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 6,155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

