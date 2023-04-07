United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 6,279 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

