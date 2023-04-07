United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $350.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $572.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

