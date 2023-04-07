Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.