First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,048,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 276,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.