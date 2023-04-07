Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 464 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

