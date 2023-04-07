Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,597 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,597 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

