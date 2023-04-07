United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.26.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $121.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

