United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $263.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.45.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

