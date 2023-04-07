United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

