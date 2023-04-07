Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

