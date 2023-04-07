S. Chris Jacobsen Sells 3,487 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.01 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

