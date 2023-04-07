Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00.

TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

