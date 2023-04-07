RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.