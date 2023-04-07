RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period.

