Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 5,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
