Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 5,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

