BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 7.2%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.18 and last traded at $74.25. Approximately 553,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,850,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

