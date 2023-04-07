Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $837.55

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $837.55 and last traded at $832.02, with a volume of 128060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $822.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

