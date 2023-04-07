Margaret Mccandless Sells 23,830 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) General Counsel Margaret Mccandless sold 23,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $12,153.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,586.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Mccandless also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Mccandless sold 10,067 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $6,644.22.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Mccandless sold 3,610 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $2,274.30.

Local Bounti Trading Down 7.1 %

LOCL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Local Bounti Co. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

