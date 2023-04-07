Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

CAG opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

