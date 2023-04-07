Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

