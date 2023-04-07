Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $8,865,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.