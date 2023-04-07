Riverview Trust Co Sells 157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

