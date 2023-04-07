Focused Investors LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

