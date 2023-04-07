Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $132.80.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,313 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

