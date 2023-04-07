Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.84, but opened at $67.21. Block shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 1,469,512 shares.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $29,583,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

