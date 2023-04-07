Clarius Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.05.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

