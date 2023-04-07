Clarius Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 149,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.