Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

