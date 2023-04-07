Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

