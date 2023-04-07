Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

