Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after acquiring an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

